Gala caps off featured exhibit at Detroit Historical Museum

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - An ongoing exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum celebrates Black, Detroit-based entrepreneurs Saturday night, with a gala.

With everyone dressed to the nines, and even a little bit of dancing going on, Detroiters featured in "The Hustle: Detroit's Unsung Entrepreneurs" had the opportunity to show off their hard work with multiple features of the exhibit throughout the Detroit Historical Museum.

Of those featured, is Danyell Bragg, owner and operator of Hair by Danni Bee.

"Detroit appreciates the history that is being made today. You know, we always have the opportunity to look back, but when we can look at what's going on today, we'll know what we'll be able to look for in the future," says Bragg.

She says it's been an honor to be featured in this piece of developing Detroit history. She says the honor makes her feel like a pillar of her community, allowing her to inspire little girls interested in hair, including her daughter.

"Being able to bring my daughter here and show her that I made history and that she has somebody that she knows who she can look up to," Bragg added.

Some familiar faces were taking to the stage Saturday night at the museum, CBS News Detroit's Executive Producer Impacting Communities, Amyre Makupson addressed the crowd, talking about her roots in the city and her segment, Michigan Made.