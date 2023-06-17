Future Fest kicks off in Detroit on Saturday

Future Fest kicks off in Detroit on Saturday

Future Fest kicks off in Detroit on Saturday

(CBS DETROIT) - FUTURE FEST An Afrofuturistic Art & Music Festival is kicking off Saturday at Black Bottom Park in Detroit.

The event, which is scheduled from noon to midnight, highlights the music and art that have cultivated the city of Detroit and is created to celebrate Juneteenth.

Lynnette Roberson with NETTEworks Artistry Entertainment, Lisa Tucker, vice president of economic development at North End Main Street, and Cornelius Harris with Underground Resistance 313 sat down with CBS News Detroit to discuss the upcoming event.

Watch the full conversation with Roberson, Tucker and Harris in the video above.