Frost advisory issued for early Sunday in Southeast Michigan; freeze watch for Sunday night

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued a frost advisory for all of Southeast Michigan, to be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, after a mass of cold air moved in on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to continue dropping into the 30s as skies clear overnight. Temperatures could briefly drop below freezing around sunrise, if skies fully clear out and winds become calm.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Sunday morning, and a freeze watch for Sunday night, in Southeast Michigan. CBS News Detroit

A freeze watch then goes into effect Sunday evening through Monday morning as temperatures as low as 20 degrees are possible, especially in outlying areas.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.