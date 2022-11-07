Krispy Kreme giving out free glazed doughnuts for voting on Election Day

(CBS DETROIT) - On Tuesday, a national doughnut chain is offering a free treat to those who get out and vote.

Krispy Kreme said they are celebrating voters by offering all guests a free Original Glazed doughnut, both in-store and in the drive-thru on Election Day.

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We're happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks."

To find a participating location, visit here.