Fourth lawsuit in 18 months alleging racial discrimination filed against Eastpointe Schools

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Eastpointe Community Schools District is facing its fourth lawsuit in 18 months.

Former basketball coach and special education teacher Michael Railey filed a lawsuit after being fired, alleging racial discrimination. Some parents are wondering what is happening in the district.

"Cause that's not good at all," said one parent of an Eastpointe High student.

Parents said they are stunned to learn about yet another lawsuit and said the district clearly has issues it needs to sort out.

"Yes they need to, very fast before it gets out of hand," that parent said.

Some people, including Railey's attorney Jeffrey Hart of Smith, Haughey, Rice & Roege, would argue that things have already gotten out of hand.

The lawsuit alleges that Railey was fired because of being a whistleblower.

Hart released the following statement:

"In our opinion, this is a clear cut case of race discrimination and violations of Coach Railey's rights to speak out against injustice and to inform the ECS Board and community of what is going on in its schools. We are confident that all allegations will be proven in court."

CBS Detroit has also obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which states that Eastpointe Superintendent Christina Gibson admitted during a prior lawsuit deposition that she used the N-word to other employees.

It also alleges a hostile work environment, unlawful retaliation, and racial discrimination prompted by Gibson's reporting of inappropriate behavior by Gibson.

However, the district released this statement in response to the lawsuit:

"Mr. Railey's accusations were extremely serious and, if true, could have impacted Superintendent Gibson's continued employment and her career in education. However, the investigation showed that Mr. Railey was fully aware he had no evidence to support his claims and acted recklessly by making them. As such, the investigation concludes that his accusations were false and made with the intent to harm Superintendent Gibson's reputation, to inflict strife on her family and embroil other ECS staff members in a bogus controversy."

Meanwhile, some parents said it's said to see how messy things have become in the district and hope someone is held responsible, whoever that may be.

"They need to fire the people responsible for corrupting the school system that's what they need to do, get them out of here"