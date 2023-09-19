Four teens held without bond in shooting outside Warren school

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four teenagers are being held without bond in connection with a shooting outside of a Warren school last week.

On Sept. 14, police responded to the area of Martin and Bunert roads in Warren for a possible shooting. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. In response, Macomb Community College and Warren Woods Tower High School were placed on lockdown.

Warren police say an investigation shows the incident was a planned robbery attempt by the four teens and that the victim was known to sell cannabis in the area, which police believe was a factor in the crime.

The victim, a 26-year-old Roseville man, is in critical condition after undergoing several surgeries. Police say the man will likely be paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

On Monday, police arrested four teenagers -- two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds -- at Woods Tower High School. Three of the suspects are Warren residents, and a fourth is an Oak Park resident.

Police also executed search warrants on Monday at three Warren residences and one in Oak Park. Investigators seized five weapons and believe that two of those weapons were used in the shooting.

On Tuesday, a Macomb County Juvenile Chief granted the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office Juvenile Unit's request for more time to review charges and determine if the suspects will be charged as adults.

Detectives are seeking charges of armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, conspiracy, and weapons charges against all four teens.

"These individuals' actions serve as a stark reminder that the choices we make in life define not only our own paths but also the safety of our community. We will relentlessly seek the truth and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions and that justice prevails for the victim and our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

The teens are due back in court on Sept. 25 for a preliminary hearing.