Lockdown lifted at Macomb Community College after shooting incident; police search for suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say the lockdowns at Macomb Community College South Campus and Warren Woods Tower High School have been lifted Thursday following a shooting incident. They are now searching for the suspects.

Police responded at about 3:10 p.m. to the area of Martin and Bunert roads for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in a blue sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. The vehicle had crashed into the driveway of a nearby home.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they spotted three men fleeing from the area after the shooting. The suspects were last seen running through the neighborhoods.

In response to the shooting, Warren Woods Tower and MCC were put on lockdown for caution and have since been lifted.

MCC says all classes on the South Campus were canceled on Thursday.

"Officers responded to the scene quickly and immediately began to render aid to the victim and search the area for the suspects. As of now, we are looking to identify three suspects believed to be involved in this senseless crime of violence. From a review of the investigation so far, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. We are actively working this case and hope to have more suspect information in the near future, possibly as early as tomorrow (Friday)," said Warren Commissioner William Dwyer.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to call Detective Price at 586-574-4729 or Detective Bechill at 586-574-4713.