Four teens arrested in shooting near Macomb Community College, Warren Woods Tower High School

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say four teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened last week outside of Macomb Community College and Warren Woods Tower High School.

In an update on Monday, Warren police say the teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested at the high school. No firearms were found at the time of their arrests, according to police.

Authorities believe there may be a fifth suspect in the shooting.

Police say search warrants were executed at homes in Warren and Oak Park.

"This investigation is still very active, with teams of investigators still working the case. This department has zero tolerance for any sort of violent crime, particularly crimes involving weapons that take place in neighborhoods and school zones," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

"Such incidents are incredibly rare in Warren; however, when they occur, the men and women of this department making, locating, and arresting those responsible their number one priority. We tend to seek any and all applicable criminal charges against those involved, including armed robbery and attempted murder. More details will be discussed at a press conference tomorrow [Sept. 19]."

Police responded at about 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 14 to the area of Martin and Bunert roads for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in a blue sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. The vehicle had crashed into the driveway of a nearby home.

In response to the shooting, Warren Woods Tower and MCC South Campus were put on lockdown for caution. The lockdown was then lifted sometime later that day.

MCC canceled classes on the South Campus that day.