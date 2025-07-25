Four people in custody as Monroe County deputies investigate shooting incident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has taken four people into custody after a shooting at a basketball court at an apartment complex near Monroe, Michigan.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about 8:16 p.m. Thursday, reporting multiple gunshots fired in the basketball court of Greenwyke Crossings Apartments. This complex is in the 6100 block of Greenwyke Lane, Monroe Township.

When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle believed to be involved nearby at South Dixie Highway and East Dunbar Road.

Four people who were in the vehicle were detained. Detectives from the sheriff's office also arrived on scene to investigate.

There are no known injuries reported from the incident.

There was also a report of gunshots fired near the same basketball court in April. Deputies believed at the time that it was an isolated incident.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about Thursday's shooting contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips also can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.