10-year-old reported in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Waterford Township

Threats made against Rockwood police; pontoon accident in Commerce Lake; and more top stories

Threats made against Rockwood police; pontoon accident in Commerce Lake; and more top stories

Threats made against Rockwood police; pontoon accident in Commerce Lake; and more top stories

Four people were injured – including a 10-year-old child who is in critical condition – in the aftermath of a crash Wednesday in Oakland County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highland Road and Cass Lake Road, the Waterford Township Police Department reported.

Waterford Regional Fire also responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 19-year-old Waterford resident was driving a Ford Escape was southbound on Cass Lake Road at the time of the crash. At the same time, a silver Jaguar X-Type car was northbound on Cass Lake Road and attempting to turn westbound on Highland Road. The driver of the Jaguar disregarded the red light, according to the police report, and the two collided.

The Jaguar driver was admitted to a local hospital, with police citing "moderate injuries."

There were three passengers in the Ford Escape. That driver, along with a 22-year-old front seat passenger, sustained "moderate injuries" and have been admitted to a local hospital.

A 14-year-old who was a rear seat passenger in the Ford Escape sustained minor injuries and was released after hospital treatment.

A 10-year-old child who was the other rear seat passenger in the Ford Escape sustained a serious head injury. The child has been taken to DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask that anyone who was a witness or may have information to assist in the case contact Sergeant Nick Photiou at 248-618-6408.