Four arrests made in alleged car theft ring bust in Southfield

Four people allegedly involved in an organized car theft ring are behind bars after the quick response efforts of Southfield, Michigan, police.

On Thursday, March 13, around 3:30 a.m., Southfield police responded to the 27000 block of Berkshire Drive after a homeowner saw multiple people on surveillance video trying to steal their 2017 Dodge Charger.

When police arrived, the suspects reportedly ran off, jumped inside a white Mazda and sped off on Evergreen Road. It was then officers noticed a green Ford Fusion following close by.

"That vehicle was stolen early that morning on March 17. And that vehicle was stolen out of the city of Southfield. It was apparent that both vehicles were involved acting in consort with each other," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Two car chases began through Villa Pointe Condominiums. Officers noticed masks on the suspects inside the Ford Fusion.

"The Ford Fusion immediately accelerated away from officers. They drove over grass, rocks, and the vehicle became disabled, and the occupants fled on foot," Barren said.

The Mazda turned into Kingswood Place Condominiums and did not attempt to stop or slow down. Officers used what's called a PIT maneuver to safely strike the vehicle to bring it to a stop.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Tyree Pitts, 18-year-old James Harris, and two juveniles.

Pitts was charged with 3rd degree fleeing and eluding, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. He received a $50,000 cash bond and has a prior criminal history.

Harris was charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile and receiving and concealing the motor vehicle.

Barren says he applauds his department's quick response and says his team has a two-layered approach to these types of crimes.

"We have not only good patrol officers on every shift who are monitoring our technology and doing what we call good old fashioned police work as it relates to identifying individuals coming into our city for these types of crimes, but we also have the Oakland County Auto Theft Task Force housed here in Southfield. We are paying attention to what's going on in our neighborhoods. We have advanced our technology, and we've advanced our training. We put our task force officers out there to monitor what goes on and you may not see them, but we see you," he said.

Barren also says Southeast Michigan, specifically Southfield, is a target for these auto theft rings. He says from October 2024 to now, they've made 43 arrests related to this crime.

"We have three different freeways that come through, we have a lot of hotels, apartment complexes so it can become a target area for individuals who are seeking to do auto theft-related crimes," Chief Barren stated.