Foundation Church launches inaugural service in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A retired pilot launched a Southfield-based ministry focusing on community service.

Timothy Hill II started a campus-based ministry and Wayne State University in 2010. That work would later expand to include serving as a chaplain at the Detroit Rescue Mission, servicing those experiencing homelessness and addiction.

He led several educational and spiritual programs for youth in the inner city and oversaw multiple give-back programs throughout the year for his home state.

During the pandemic, Hill created a COVID-19 relief program, helping less fortunate families in Detroit.

Whether that be through hot meals, produce orves, and community service.

Those same ideas and programs will set the foundation for what is now Foundation Church and its mission to service the surrounding community and beyond.

The launch service is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. The address is 21620 Melrose Ave. in Southfield.