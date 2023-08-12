Watch CBS News
Local News

Foundation Church launches inaugural service in Southfield

By Terrance Friday

/ CBS Detroit

Foundation Church launches inaugural service in Southfield
Foundation Church launches inaugural service in Southfield 03:46

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A retired pilot launched a Southfield-based ministry focusing on community service. 

Timothy Hill II started a campus-based ministry and Wayne State University in 2010. That work would later expand to include serving as a chaplain at the Detroit Rescue Mission, servicing those experiencing homelessness and addiction.

He led several educational and spiritual programs for youth in the inner city and oversaw multiple give-back programs throughout the year for his home state.

During the pandemic, Hill created a COVID-19 relief program, helping less fortunate families in Detroit. 

Whether that be through hot meals, produce orves, and community service.

Those same ideas and programs will set the foundation for what is now Foundation Church and its mission to service the surrounding community and beyond. 

The launch service is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. The address is 21620 Melrose Ave. in Southfield.

Terrance Friday
terrance-friday.jpg

Terrance Friday joins CBS News Detroit from KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas, Texas. During his time in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Terrance worked as a weekend morning anchor and reporter for the FOX-owned and operated television station.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 10:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.