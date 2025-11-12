Grosse Pointe Farms residents complain of foul odor near sewage pumping station

One Grosse Pointe Farms neighborhood say it is fed up with a recurring foul odor.

Residents who spoke with CBS News Detroit say it smells like sewage near and around the Grosse Pointe Farms Sewage Pumping Station. The neighborhood is cozy and walkable with much curb appeal, but whether you're outside or driving by, residents say you can't avoid the sour smell.

Those who live close to the sewage station say this has been going on for years.

"It's a foul stench, it smells like sewer, and I am so disappointed that I have to live like this," said resident Lisa Lee.

Lee moved in a couple of years ago. She invested in her home by building a new outdoor patio. However, Lee hasn't been able to enjoy any of the amenities due to the smell around and in her home.

"I have to take my children away from this area to go to the park just to enjoy this area," said Lee.

So to get answers for this community, CBS News Detroit went to the pumping station. Although no one was there or could answer the phone at the time, City Manager Shane Reeside said that when there are dry weather conditions, the sewage has limited movement, which he says causes the smell.

Reeside says the city is concerned about the smell and is asking the Southeast Macomb Sewer District, which oversees the sewer station, to take action.

The station has set maximum settings for its odor control system, but says they are looking into replacing the odor control equipment.

He did not say when the Southeast Macomb Sewer District would be making this replacement, but the city of Grosse Pointe Farms is requesting a written action plan to crack down on this issue.