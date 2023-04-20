Foster care nonprofit in Macomb County in need of donations for new location

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A nonprofit in Macomb County that gives resources to kids and their families in the foster care system is asking for the public's help.

Since 2012, the Macomb Foster Closet has been a space of comfort for kids in foster care.

"Often times this is the very first place that they visit after CPS has dropped them off with a new family to help take care of them," said volunteer, Fred Huebener.

The Macomb Foster Closet, a non-profit located in Mount Clemens that provides resources for kids and their families in the foster care system. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

From clothes, shoes, school supplies, and food, to personal hygiene items, Huebener says anything a child or their family needs, the foster closet has got it covered.

"It looks like a store because we hear from the children themselves that when they come into care, universally they report that they have never shopped for themselves before. So, we make sure that we're set up like boutique store so when they come in here, they get that unique experience that they've never actually had before," Huebener stated.

Huebener is one of 55 volunteers. He says the organization helps nearly 2,000 children in the system every year.

"I get to impact thousands of kids a little bit and help them on a journey that hopefully gets them to a happy and healthy productive life," said Huebener.

Volunteer, Fred Huebener, speaking with CBS Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio at the Macomb Foster Closet in Mount Clemens. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

He's also a foster parent.

"We've taken in two children long term, one we've adopted. I to my core believe that every child deserves a safe and loving home," Huebener stated.

Skyler McAlpine, Huebener's adopted son, understands how scary it feels to go from home to home.

"A lot of kids in foster care don't have anything. Everything that I had was either hand-me-downs or cheap clothing," McAlpine stated.

Fred Huebener and his son, Skyler McAlpine. Fred Huebener

He's now a volunteer at Macomb Foster Closet and is proud to give back.

McAlpine is also focused on creating a life for himself. He graduated from the fire academy and is planning to attend college.

"It makes you feel good and to be able to do that for other kids makes me happy," McAlpine stated.

For nearly a decade, the Macomb Foster Closet has been located inside the Macomb County Family Resource Center in Mount Clemens.

On June 30, the building is closing its doors meaning the organization is forced to move.

Fortunately, Huebener says a building off of Main Street near Gratiot was available and it's down the street from the current location.

The new location for the Macomb Foster Closet non-profit. Fred Huebener

"The new building is much larger than the facility we have here. We're going to use some of that building to house smaller nonprofits that provide additional services (housing assistance, rent assistance, resources for addiction, etc.) that our clients and other people in the community can use. We've already made quite a bit of progress in getting funds raised," Huebener stated.

Currently, the Macomb Foster Closet has raised $200,000 in donations. Huebener says that money will cover the down payment and moving expenses for the new building.

But the nonprofit is still in need of $150,000 more for repairs and renovations. Renovations Huebener says will make a huge difference to the organization.

"There's no better feeling than knowing you're contributing to helping to make sure every kid is safe, secure and loved," he stated.

The Macomb Foster Closet plans to have a grand re-opening in September. If you'd like to help the nonprofit in the meantime, head to this website.