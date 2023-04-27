Fort Gratiot Middle School closed Thursday after threat found in bathroom

FORT GRATIOT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Classes at Fort Gratiot Middle School were canceled Thursday after a threat was discovered on a stall in the girl's bathroom, officials said.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are at the school investigating the hand-written threat.

According to the sheriff's office, the school was dismissed for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

No other information has been released at this time.