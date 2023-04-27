UPDATE: Fort Gratiot Middle School deemed safe after threat discovered in bathroom

FORT GRATIOT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities have deemed Fort Gratiot Middle School safe after investigating a threat reported Thursday morning.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched every classroom and locker and did not find anything.

As an extra safety precaution, officials say a Port Huron K9 officer trained in bomb detection searched the school to ensure nothing was missed.

The school was deemed safe.

Authorities are still investigating and do not have an update regarding who made the threat.

No other information has been released at this time.

It was initially reported Thursday morning after a hand-written message was found written on a stall in the girl's bathroom.