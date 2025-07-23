Former youth soccer coach convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Lenawee County

A former youth soccer coach has been convicted of multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in Lenawee County, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Andrew Olnhausen, 38, of Texas, was a soccer coach with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to prosecutors, and is accused of having an "abusive sexual relationship" that began in 2016 when the victim was 12 years old and continued until the victim was 16.

Olnhausen was charged after an investigation by Adrian police and was extradited from Texas to Michigan on the charges in 2022.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Olnhausen of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, five counts of child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of distributing sexual material to a minor, and one count of the delinquency of a minor.

"I am grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence, the Adrian Police Department for their investigative efforts, and the prosecutors in my office for their commitment to this case," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "Above all, I commend the courage of the victim, whose decision to come forward after years of abuse made this outcome possible. My office will continue pursuing justice for sexual assault survivors, no matter how long it takes."

Olnhausen will be sentenced on Sept. 5.