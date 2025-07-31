Former Western Michigan University exchange student extradited on sexual assault charges

A former Western Michigan University foreign exchange student from the Dominican Republic has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow student in 2010.

Al Allan De Los Santos Mueses, 40, was charged on July 1 and extradited from Miami, Florida, on July 11 on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Mueses was a student at WMU between 2009 and 2013, according to prosecutors.

Mueses is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in his apartment in March 2010 after meeting her at a WMU recreation center, authorities say. The victim reported the assault and underwent a forensic medical exam; however, no charges were issued at the time.

The attorney general's office says the case is being prosecuted by the Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), which was started in 2016 to investigate and prosecute sexual assaults connected to previously untested sexual assault evidence kits.

"I remain grateful to our state's devoted SAKI units and their efforts to bring about justice for victims of sexual assaults perpetrated years ago," said Nessel. "Their commitment ensures that survivors have the opportunity to see their cases fully investigated and that perpetrators are held accountable."

According to Nessel, the Kalamazoo SAKI Team is investigating more than 200 cold-case sexual assaults that happened in Kalamazoo County between 1976 and 2015.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault or similar conduct by Mueses is asked to call Kalamazoo County SAKI Investigator Richard Johnson at 269-569-0515 or email.

Mueses was arraigned on July 28 and given a $250,000 bond. He is due back in court on Aug. 7 for a probable cause conference. His preliminary examination is on Aug. 14.