Former MSU star basketball player Keith Appling pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Keith Appling

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan State star basketball player Keith Appling pleaded guilty on Monday in the fatal shooting of Clyde Edmonds.

Appling, 31, of Detroit, was arraigned in June 2021 on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in the May 22, 2021, fatal shooting of Edmonds. It is alleged that Appling and Edmonds, 66, got into an argument over a handgun and that Appling fatally shot Edwards multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Prosecutors say Edmond's wife is the first cousin of Appling's mother.

Appling's guilty plea came just as a trial was set to begin Monday.

The sentencing agreement for second-degree murder is 18 to 40 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections and two years consecutive for the felony firearm charge. Other charges against Appling are being dismissed.

Appling will be sentenced on March 3.

"It has been clear that this man has been spiraling downward for some time," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said at the time Appling was charged. "Many of those that tried to intervene with this defendant were hoping that he would get on the right track and stay there. It is always tragic when one with so much promise, talent, and possibility is alleged to have committed the most serious of crimes."

Natalie Bannister, 30, of Jackson, was also charged and arraigned on one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer. Bannister, who was Appling's girlfriend, pled guilty to lying to a police officer in July 2022 and was sentenced to 18 months probation. The charge of accessory after the fact was dismissed.

Appling prepped at Detroit Pershing and was named the 2010 Mr. Basketball of Michigan before starring for MSU from 2014-19.