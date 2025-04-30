Former Michigan steelworkers union president sentenced for stealing $58,000

A former president of a United Steelworkers union in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is sentenced to six months in prison for stealing $58,000 from the union.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 38-year-old Dilanjan Miller pleaded guilty last year to bank fraud. Miller is ordered to pay restitution to the union.

Federal officials say Miller, who was elected president of USW Local 2513 in 2018, embezzled $47,347 of union funds in the custody of the Bank of Ann Arbor by issuing 38 unauthorized checks to himself, four checks to a family member, and two unauthorized cash withdrawals from the union's bank account. He also used the union debit card for personal reasons, making 184 unauthorized purchases totaling $11,259.

For one of those purchases, federal officials say Miller paid for five flights to Florida, Las Vegas and Atlanta, and rental cars in Florida and Atlanta.

"Union officials are expected to serve with integrity. This prosecution demonstrates that we will not tolerate union officers who abuse their authority and line their own pockets at the expense of the union's membership. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to root out corruption and fraud involving unions," said Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck in a statement.