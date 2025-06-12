Former Michigan police officer accused of using police database to get women's phone numbers

A former Upper Peninsula police officer accused of accessing women's personal contact information through a police database is facing several charges.

Chad Olson, 43, of Vulcan, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of misconduct in office, one count of purchasing a pistol without a license and one count of providing a false statement on a pistol sales record, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Officials allege that Olson, who was an officer with the Norway Police Department until Dec. 20, 2024, used police databases to access the personal information of women.

The attorney general's office accuses Olson of using that information to "flirt and curry favor with the women." Prosecutors say Olson also allegedly had at least one sexual encounter with a woman while he was on duty in the police station.

After resigning from the police department, officials say, Olson illegally purchased a pistol without a license by using his Michigan law enforcement certification number.

"We expect law enforcement officers who take an oath to protect and serve our communities to do so with integrity," said Nessel in a statement. "I commend the investigative efforts of the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department and the Michigan State Police and remain committed to ensuring those who commit such serious dereliction of duty are held accountable."

Olson is due back in court on June 26.