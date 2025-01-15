Former Michigan high school employee sentenced for sexually assaulting student

Pontiac businessman found shot to death, confirmation hearings continue and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A former Fraser High School employee accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl was sentenced to eight to 50 years in prison.

Robert William Lindsay II Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Robert William Lindsay II, 26, was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. In October 2024, Lindsay pleaded no contest to the charges, which is treated like a guilty plea.

Lindsay was sentenced Wednesday to eight to 50 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and eight to 15 years for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Upon release from prison, Lindsay is required to have a lifetime of electronic monitoring and cannot have contact with the victim.

"We hope this outcome brings some measure of healing to the victim and underscores our commitment to safeguarding our children and holding perpetrators fully accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Officials say Lindsay had a relationship with the teen girl from January 2023 to October 2023.