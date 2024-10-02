Watch CBS News
Former Michigan school contract employee pleads no contest to alleged relationship with teen

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Frasier High School employee accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl has pleaded no contest.

Robert Willia, Lindsay II is charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

With the no-contest plea, which is treated like a guilty plea, Lindsay will be sentenced on Dec. 17.

Robert Lindsay II Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Officials say Lindsay allegedly had a relationship with the teen from January 2023 to October 2023.

"A school employee—a person entrusted with the care and protection of students—has pled no contest to charges involving an inappropriate relationship with a young girl. Such behavior is not only illegal but deeply harmful. While this plea spares the victim from the pain of a trial, we will continue to ensure that justice is served," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.  

