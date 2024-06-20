Former Michigan corrections officer sentenced for assault of inmate

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Michigan corrections officer is sentenced to one year of probation for the assault of an inmate in Isabella County Jail, the state Attorney General's office announced.

Christopher Cluley, 48, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and willful negligent of duty. As part of his plea agreement, Cluley signed an affidavit of decertification and an agreement not to recertify as a corrections officer.

He must also go through an anger management program.

State officials said in April 2020, Cluley grabbed the inmate and pushed him into the cell door before pushing him into the wall and then to the ground. An X-ray showed the inmate suffered a fractured left knee.

Officials said the incident happened after a verbal altercation between the inmate and another corrections officer.

Cluley was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The investigation was later submitted to Michigan State Police and the Attorney General's office.

"Thanks to the work of the Isabella County Sheriff's Department, the Michigan State Police, and our Public Integrity Unit, Mr. Cluley has been permanently barred from working as a corrections officer in our state and can no longer harm inmates," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My office remains committed to ensuring officers who violate their oaths to protect and serve are held accountable."