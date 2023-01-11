Former Hillsdale County deputy sentenced to probation for misconduct in office

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced for misconduct in office for coercing a woman into a sexual relationship, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, was sentenced to three years probation, with 90 days in jail to be suspended.

In addition to this, Barkley must register as a Tier 1 Offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for 15 years.

He is also prohibited from serving as a law enforcement officer in the future.

According to the attorney general's office, after arresting a woman, Barkley coerced her into a sexual relationship.

While he was off-duty, he traveled to Fulton, Kentucky, where he used his badge to check the woman out of a substance abuse treatment facility for the purpose of sex.

Officials say he also engaged in sex with the same woman in Michigan.