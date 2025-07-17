Watch CBS News
Former Detroit pastor sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A former Detroit pastor has been sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct involving a 17-year-old boy. 

Kenneth Flowers, 64, of Farmington Hills, had pleaded in April to two counts of criminal sexual conduct-third degree, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. He was sentenced Thursday to 4 to 15 years in prison, and will be required to register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry. 

The prosecutor's office did not make a sentencing recommendation as part of the plea agreement details. 

"Our focus throughout the process was providing a just outcome for the victim," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in her statement. 

The incidents that happened at Flowers' home in December 2023. 

Flowers is the former pastor of Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. 

