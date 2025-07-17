Former Detroit pastor sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges

Water main breaks in Madison Heights; Warren shooting investigation; and other top stories

A former Detroit pastor has been sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct involving a 17-year-old boy.

Kenneth Flowers, 64, of Farmington Hills, had pleaded in April to two counts of criminal sexual conduct-third degree, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. He was sentenced Thursday to 4 to 15 years in prison, and will be required to register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

The prosecutor's office did not make a sentencing recommendation as part of the plea agreement details.

"Our focus throughout the process was providing a just outcome for the victim," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in her statement.

The incidents that happened at Flowers' home in December 2023.

Flowers is the former pastor of Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.