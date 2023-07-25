Former Dearborn Heights officer charged with assaulting fellow officer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn Heights officer has been charged in connection to assaulting a fellow police officer in 2021, officials said.

Paul Graff, 33, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault in the assault of a 23-year-old Dearborn Heights officer.

The incident happened at about 1:25 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, at the police department at 25630 Michigan Ave.

Graff allegedly assaulted the victim twice with a knife, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Graff was terminated from his position as a Dearborn Heights officer on April 25, 2022.

He was arraigned on Monday, July 24, and given a $5,000 personal bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 2.