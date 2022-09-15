Ford Unveils 2024 Mustang

(CBS DETROIT) - There's a new pony in the stable as Ford reveals the 2024 Mustang with a new design, a new interior and of course, the classic roaring engine.

Mustang fans lined up for a Stampede to show off previous models, while making room for the latest version of the iconic brand.

"More than 1,000 Mustangs drive from One American Road in Dearborn, at world headquarters, down here to Detroit at Hart Plaza to be here for us to unveil the seventh-generation Mustang," said Mustang Brand Manager Jim Owens.

Equipped with a digital cockpit, a head-turning design and a Remote Rev feature, sports car lovers can expect and exhilarating drive.

"It's for our customers that just love the sound of their Mustangs," said Enthusiast Products Strategy Manager Alicia Agius.

"You can rev directly from the palm of your hands from your key fob."

The muscle car has multiple price-point options from a convertible coupe, to a V8 or turbo-charged 4-cylinder.

"Options for all kinds of exterior stripe packages," Mustang Exterior Design Manager Chris Walter.

"We have four different interior environments. You can customize anything, from wheels to seat belts."

So, whether you want to drop the top or drive with a roof, there's a few options to select from.

"We have got a GT convertible, a GT Coupe, we've got the EcoBoost Coupe, and of course there's also an EcoBoost convertible," Agius said.

The latest model will be built at the Flat Rock facility and ready to hit the market next summer.