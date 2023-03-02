Ford recalls more than 98,000 Ranger trucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 98,500 Ranger trucks in the U.S. because a replacement front passenger air bag inflator may have been installed incorrectly during a previous recall notice.

The current recall notice is for 2004-2006 model year trucks. The same model year Rangers were previously recalled in 2017 and 2018 to replace Takata air bags. The new recall is not related to Takata air bags.

Ford says that of the more than 98,500 trucks being recalled, an estimated 1% may be affected.

Dealers will inspect the vehicle and replace the air bag inflator, if needed.

"We want to remind customers the importance of getting their vehicle serviced for recalls," Ford said in a statement. "Participating dealers are making it easier for customers to get their vehicles serviced at their convenience through complementary options such as pick-up and delivery along with mobile service."