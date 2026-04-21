Ford leads automakers with record 153 recalls in 2025, study finds

A new study is revealing the most recalled vehicles, and it does not bode well for one local automaker. However, according to automotive experts, it's more of an industry-wide problem than an individual issue for one company.

According to recall data compiled by iseecars.com from the National Highway Safety Administration, Ford Motor Company had more recalls in 2025 than any other automaker.

The study published on April 8 revealed that Ford Motor Company had 153 recalls in the past 12 months.

According to automotive journalist John McElroy, recalls are a global issue that is plaguing automotive manufacturers.

"Their (automakers') warranty and recall costs are going through the roof, and the numbers involved are staggering; this is a global automotive industry problem," McElroy explained on his podcast, Autoline Detroit.

McElroy said Ford is hardly the only company affected by recalls; in fact, he said, when looking at the overall costs to fix warranty and recall issues, it becomes clearer that this is an industry-wide issue.

"Last year, 13 of the top automakers in the world paid out more than $57 billion to cover warranty costs and recalls; that's compared to $35 billion a decade ago; it's a 63% increase," McElroy said.

McElroy said Ford is the only company that has reduced its cost to repair.

"So while Ford had more recalls, GM spent as much money to fix its vehicles as Ford did. And Ford is the only automaker last year to reduce its warranty costs, not by a lot, but it was the only one that went down," McElroy said.

"It's been a persistent problem; they are really working on it," said Jamie Butters, a veteran automotive journalist and founder of Butter's Bureau.

Butters said many of Ford's recalls are for older model vehicles.

"Ford believes it's improved its quality, and what's coming off the line now and what's getting to dealerships is much better in recent years. The recalls, especially for the older models, continue to come," Butters said.

In response to the study, Ford released the following statement:

"We are making meaningful and measurable progress improving vehicle quality that has become clear over the last 12 months. Earning four spots on the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, combined with two of Consumer Reports' Top 10 Picks in New Cars and our best reliability finish in 15 years this past fall, shows we are moving in the right direction. We are also seeing this translate directly to the customer experience and our business. Our warranty costs are going down—dropping by approximately $500 million in 2025 versus 2024—which is directly related to improving the initial quality of the vehicles we're selling. However, we aren't resting on these achievements. We remain laser-focused on improving quality for our customers in every vehicle we assemble." "In 2026, approximately 80% of all Ford recalls are due to software issues that can be addressed with an over-the-air update, mobile service or visit to a dealer."

According to the same study, Tesla has the most projected lifetime recalls and Mercedes-Benz and Toyota the least, and additionally, Stellantis saw one of the highest increases in overall costs to repair warranty claims and recalls; that is, according to McElroy.

McElroy said the takeaway is that recalls and warranty costs are major issues industry-wide that need smart solutions.

"Any automaker that can solve this problem … is going to drop billions of dollars to their bottom line."