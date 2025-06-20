2025 Ford Fireworks in Detroit. Here's what to know about parking, street closures and curfew

The Ford Fireworks show along the Detroit River will begin around 10 p.m. Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to gather for views framed by the downtown Detroit skyline.

This event is produced by The Parade Company.

To watch the fireworks in person, authorities suggest picking a spot from the public viewing areas at Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza or Belle Isle. Admission to the public viewing areas is free, but vehicle passes or parking garage fees apply at specific locations.

A number of street closures, parking restrictions and public transportation announcements are in effect that day.

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza

Both Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza are weapon-free zones for the public, with no weapons or knives permitted. Backpacks will be searched.

Both plazas will be open until capacity is reached. Pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 23, no re-admittance for those who leave either plaza. Everyone who wishes to be part of a group should arrive together, as reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.

Coolers are allowed, but will be searched. Cooking is prohibited. Flames, fires and fireworks by the public are prohibited in the plazas.

Belle Isle viewing

Belle Isle will open at 5 a.m. June 23 to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Vehicles will not be allowed on the island until 2 p.m. that day. From 2 to 4 p.m., all vehicles will be directed to the paddock area (except those with valid ADA placards). RV parking will be in the paddock area near the Casino.

Once the island's capacity is reached, no additional vehicles will be admitted to the park. To get updates on when the island is full, text GEM to 80888.

Motorists will need the Recreation Passport to enter the island. The passport, which is only needed for vehicles, may be purchased at the entrance for $14. The passport is $11 for out-of-state and international visitors for the day.

Viewing from the MacArthur Bridge on Belle Isle will not be permitted.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

No tents and canopies allowed. Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Closed locations

Several riverside parks will be closed on June 23, including the following:

RiverWalk in its entirety from Gabriel Richard Park to Huntington Place

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Dequindre Cut

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson Ave.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Milliken State Park/Harbor

Mt. Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Riverside Park

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Municipal parking spots

Detroit's Municipal Parking Department will not enforce the time limits on parking meters after 5 p.m. on June 23. However, motorists are advised to observe parking restrictions. Parking violators will be ticketed and, in some instances, vehicles may be towed.

Motorists will be ticketed for:

Improper parking (vehicles within 20 feet of a crosswalk; within 15 feet of an intersection; within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic control device; and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant)

Parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys.

Parking in designated zones, such as handicap zones (without proper credentials), fire lanes, no parking zones or no standing zones

Parking garages

The Municipal Parking Department will provide parking at two city-owned garages.

Ford Underground Garage, 30 East Jefferson Avenue, will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. The parking fee is $10.

Eastern Market Garage, 2727 Riopelle Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Parking fee is $5.

Fireworks viewing and tailgating are prohibited at the parking garages. For more information, call (313) 221-2500 or go online to detroitmi.gov/parking.

Street and freeway closures

The following traffic changes will begin about 6 p.m. on June 23:

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways may begin to close.

The Detroit Police Department might adjust the closing time, depending on the volume of vehicle traffic.

Juvenile curfew enforcement

The City of Detroit curfew for ages 17 and under will be in effect from 8 p.m. on June 23 until 6 a.m. June 24 for the area surrounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors can view the fireworks from any approved public area. However, for their safety, minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over), if they choose to view from within the curfew boundaries. Minors will be allowed to travel to and from work, school, church or organized activities.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, and held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian will also receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

Lost children

Families can meet up with and pick up their lost children in these locations:

Huntington Place, off Atwater Drive, in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd. (313) 596-5300

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street (313) 596-5400

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, 628-2100

DDOT bus lines

The Detroit Department of Transportation said the following bus routes will be impacted by the fireworks: Grand River (#3), Woodward northbound only (#4), Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5), Gratiot (#6), Jefferson (#9), Dexter (#16), Fort (#19), Russell (#40), Chene (#52), and Cadillac/Harper (#67).

Buses running on the west side of downtown will lay over at Rosa Parks Transit Center; buses running on the east side of downtown will lay over at the Bricktown People Mover Station.

For reroute information, check the DDOT site. For more information regarding DDOT service, call 313-933-1300.

Detroit People Mover service

The Detroit People Mover will operate from 6:30 a.m. until midnight. Riders may exit at the Financial District Station for viewing at Spirit or Hart Plaza. Due to early closures at Huntington Place, Millender Center and Renaissance Center, trains will not stop at these stations after 2 p.m. All other stations remain open.

People Mover rides are free. DDOT transfers from the Rosa Parks Transit Center should board at Times Square Station or the Bricktown Station for east side layovers.

For more information, go to the People Mover site or call 313-224-2160.