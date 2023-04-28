Watch CBS News
Foodie Fridays from Prism Steakhouse at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

By Alysia Burgio

Foodie Fridays from Prism Steakhouse & Seafood at Hollywood Casino at Greektown
(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Foodie Fridays, we're taking a trip to Prism Steakhouse at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

CBS News Detroit's Alysia Burgio gave us a preview of what's on the menu at Prism. 

Prism Steakhouse is open Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5-9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m. 

The restaurant is located at 555 East Lafayette Street in Detroit. 

