Foodie Fridays from Prism Steakhouse at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Foodie Fridays from Prism Steakhouse & Seafood at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Foodie Fridays from Prism Steakhouse & Seafood at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Foodie Fridays from Prism Steakhouse & Seafood at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Foodie Fridays, we're taking a trip to Prism Steakhouse at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

CBS News Detroit's Alysia Burgio gave us a preview of what's on the menu at Prism.

Prism Steakhouse is open Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5-9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 555 East Lafayette Street in Detroit.