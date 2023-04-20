Flint woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Flint woman was arrested in connection with a deceased fetus found on a sidewalk in Flint.

According to Flint police, around 11 p.m. on April 18, officers responded to a report of a deceased fetus found by a passerby in the 1800 block of South Dort Highway. The caller directed police to a male fetus that was lying on a sidewalk.

A medical examiner determined that the gestational age of the fetus was approximately 20-23 weeks. Following an investigation, police identified a 26-year-old woman who had been pregnant.

Officers made contact with the woman and brought her to a local hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the woman after she was discharged from the hospital. Charges are pending review by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.