Flint woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Flint woman was arrested in connection with a deceased fetus found on a sidewalk in Flint. 

According to Flint police, around 11 p.m. on April 18, officers responded to a report of a deceased fetus found by a passerby in the 1800 block of South Dort Highway. The caller directed police to a male fetus that was lying on a sidewalk. 

A medical examiner determined that the gestational age of the fetus was approximately 20-23 weeks. Following an investigation, police identified a 26-year-old woman who had been pregnant. 

Officers made contact with the woman and brought her to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police arrested the woman after she was discharged from the hospital. Charges are pending review by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. 

First published on April 20, 2023 / 4:58 PM

