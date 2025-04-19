Flint man convicted of 8 felonies after ghost gun discovered during arrest

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

A jury has convicted a Flint, Michigan, man of eight felonies after law enforcement found a ghost gun in his possession while arresting him, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Willie Ray Cummings, Jr., 29, was found guilty of one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, three counts of felony firearm second offense and two counts of resisting and obstructing police.

Citing trial testimony, the prosecutor's office said two Genesee County sheriff's deputies were on patrol at Fenton and Hemphill roads in Flint Township when they saw Cummings riding a mini bike on the road without registration stickers.

Cummings continued to ride the bike on the sidewalk after the deputies activated lights and sirens on their vehicles. He stopped after officials drove onto the sidewalk to block his path.

The prosecutor's office said one of the deputies felt a gun in Cummings' pants pocket when patting him down. Cummings then punched the deputy, jumped on him and assaulted him.

The other deputy deployed his Taser on Cummings, who was taken into custody shortly after. A ghost gun loaded with 16 9mm rounds was found in his pocket, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Ghost guns have become a serious problem in recent years, with the number of violent crimes involving ghost guns sharply rising nationwide," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a written release Friday.

Cummings is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19. Officials say he faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison.