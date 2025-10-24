Flint man charged in robbery of Troy Fifth Third Bank branch

A Flint man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a Troy bank, Oakland County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Jacquan Coreyonteliace Burks-Burnett, 32, walked into a Fifth Third Bank branch in Troy on Oct. 21, wearing yellow glasses, gloves and a face mask, and demanded money from two tellers.

Witnesses told police that Burks-Burnett then allegedly walked to a parking lot at Somerset Collection, where he left his vehicle, which prosecutors say did not have a license plate.

Authorities were able to track down and arrest Burks-Burnett after using Flock footage to identify this vehicle, prosecutors said.

"Bank robberies are traumatizing and dangerous experiences for both tellers and customers," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Law enforcement worked quickly to locate this defendant and he will be held accountable."