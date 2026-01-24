Flight delays, cancellations piling up at Detroit Metro Airport

Many travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are packing some extra patience with much uncertainty at the gate due to the nationwide dreadful winter weather.

"Our first flight got delayed out of Saginaw, Bay City actually, and then we drove here because we would have missed our connecting flight," said one traveler heading to Las Vegas.

DTW saw over 200 delays and 59 cancellations on Saturday, and some travelers moved their flight up to avoid this. Sunday isn't looking any better, with almost 200 cancellations as of Saturday evening.

Even for the lucky ones, it was still a hassle before they even got to the airport.

"With the weather, I took my sister's car, which has winter tires, and I left a little early so I can get here on time," said one passenger flying to an international destination.

When travelers didn't keep their eyes peeled on those flight statuses, they couldn't avoid the crash site in McNamara Terminal.

On Friday, a car crashed into the airport, injuring six people.

"That's a lot going on there; we took a picture, and I hope to God this never happens again," said one traveler.

The driver is still in custody, but the Wayne County Airport Authority says charges have not been determined yet.