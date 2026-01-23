Projected snowfall totals for Sunday winter storm in Southeast Michigan

Winter is fully upon us with dangerously cold temperatures and round after round of snowfall.

The next round will come at the end of the weekend as a major storm system will move across the middle and eastern portion of the country.

Here in Southeast Michigan, we will begin seeing snowfall late Saturday night. We won't see much accumulation Saturday night, as we will on Sunday; that's when we'll see the brunt of the system reach us.

The heaviest snowfall will move in mid-day and continue until after dinner. We'll begin to see the system moving out with dry conditions around midnight. Monday morning's commute could be a very dicey one.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Now that we know the timing, the amount of snow we'll receive is the next question. The gradient is tight. We have a big range of potential snow totals across our viewing area. Generally speaking, the further north and west will have the least snow accumulations. The further south and east, the more snow will accumulate.

One to three inches of snowfall totals for the northern half of Sanilac County, cutting diagonally across Lapeer County. Two to four inches of snow north of M-59 and along I-94 to Port Huron. Four to seven inches of snow south of M-59, with a chance of slightly more in the areas along I-75 south of Detroit.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Your CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team will continue to closely monitor this system. With only a couple of days away, we will continue to tweak timing and accumulations to give you the most accurate forecast possible.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team for updates on Sunday's winter storm.