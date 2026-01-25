Tracking flight cancellations, delays at Detroit Metro Airport amid winter storm

Detroit Metro Airport is dealing with hundreds of cancellations and delays as a winter storm hits Southeast Michigan and portions of the U.S., according to FlightAware.

As of Sunday at 12:05 p.m., 103 flights that were scheduled to depart the Romulus-based airport on Sunday have been canceled, and 99 have been delayed.

As of Sunday at 12:05 p.m., 126 flights scheduled to arrive at DTW have been canceled, and 73 have been delayed on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The heaviest snowfall will move in mid-day Sunday and continue until after dinnertime. The system is expected to move out around midnight.

One to three inches of snowfall is expected for the northern half of Sanilac County, cutting diagonally across Lapeer County. Three to five inches of snow is expected in areas around Pontiac, Mount Clemens and Port Huron. Four to six inches of snow is expected in parts south of Michigan Highway 59.

A winter storm warning is in effect on Sunday from 5 a.m. to midnight in Monroe County, as parts of the county could see between six and eight inches of snow.