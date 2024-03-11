Five women arrested in Lululemon Detroit store theft, accused of crime ring in metro area

(CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested five women accused of stealing from multiple Lululemon stores in Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police say the women were arrested outside of the downtown Detroit store on Woodward Avenue, and about $13,000 worth of items were recovered.

Police also believe the women were involved in retail fraud totaling more than $125,000.

On Monday, state police received a tip about an alleged crime ring and began conducting surveillance at the downtown Detroit store.

Police say they saw a group of women enter the store and were seen leaving with a large amount of clothes before they were taken into custody.

"This investigation is on going. While many may think retail fraud as a 'lower level' crime, these large-scale retail thefts put both the public and store employees in danger as well increasing the price at the register for consumers," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement.