Five children among eight injured during pickup-buggy crash in mid-Michigan

Five children who were riding in an Amish buggy were among eight people injured when a pickup truck and buggy collided Tuesday in mid-Michigan's Montcalm County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview post, which are investigating the crash, said all five children were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in serious to critical condition. A woman who was in the buggy also went to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition. A man who was in the buggy had minor injuries.

The man who was driving the pickup was reported to have minor injuries.

The crash happened on Dickerson Lake Road, east of M-91, in Montcalm Township.

The crash remains under investigation.

"Please keep this family and their community in your thoughts," the state police report said.