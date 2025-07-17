Firearms safe storage charge filed in aftermath of shooting on Kercheval Street

Watch CBS News
By
A Detroit man has been charged with a firearms safe storage violation in the aftermath of a shooting that injured his brother. 

Geris Edward Gordon, 26, was charged in connection with Monday afternoon's incident in which the brother, age 18, and a 13-year-old neighbor found an unsecured handgun, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth reported. 

The 13-year-old allegedly handled the gun at a home on Kercheval Street in Detroit when it discharged, the prosecutor said. The 18-year-old was struck in the wrist and taken by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment. 

Gordon was charged with firearms –safe storage violations – premises under individual's control – minor present and injured self or another. The violation carries a maximum five-year sentence. 

He was arraigned Wednesday at 36th District Court, where bond was set at $25,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam scheduled for Aug. 1. 

"I am again asking gun owners to safely store their weapons inside their homes - or wherever they have their weapons. This is not a hard ask and compliance is very simple," Worthy said about the case. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

