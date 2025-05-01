Dearborn elementary school evacuated, all students safe, after small fire

Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories

Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories

Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories

All students were evacuated and are returning to class after a minor fire occurred at an elementary school in Dearborn, Michigan.

The fire was at Samuel B. Long Elementary School, 3100 Westwood Street, Dearborn. The city's police and fire department both went to the scene.

"All students were safely evacuated," the police department said in its social media post. "The minor fire has been extinguished by the Dearborn Fire Department. No injuries reported."

Fire and police are remaining on scene, but students were returning to the building as of 10:15 a.m.

"Huge thanks to our first responders for their quick action and commitment to keeping our community safe!" the police department's post said.