2 injured, including firefighter, in southwest Detroit fire

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a southwest Detroit fire that burned two homes early Sunday, according to the city's fire department.

The blaze happened on the 200 block of South Fortune Street around 4:30 a.m.

The fire department said one of the homes was occupied and the other was vacant, though the extent of damage to both structures is unknown.

A person who was outside when crews arrived was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor first-degree burns, officials said.

A firefighter who suffered a back injury was also taken to the hospital. They have since been released.

The fire department hasn't said what caused the fire.