3 injured, including 1 critically, in house fire on Detroit's west side

Two women and a man are in the hospital after a house fire on the west side of Detroit Saturday afternoon, according to the city's fire department.

Crews responded to the fire on the 11700 block of Winthrop Street around 3:32 p.m. Police said firefighters pulled a man and a woman from the burning home. Another woman was able to escape on her own. All three were taken to the hospital.

As of Saturday evening, the two women are in serious condition and the man is in critical condition with severe burns, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two homes on Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side were damaged in a fire early Thursday, according to officials. That blaze is also under investigation.

The location of Thursday's incident is around five miles east of the 11700 block of Winthrop Street.