Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire on Sturtevant Street in Detroit destroys one home, damages another

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

One home is destroyed in a blaze, and a next-door home was damaged, early Thursday on Sturtevant Street in Detroit. 

Both homes were occupied when the fire was reported at 2:22 a.m., but everyone got outside safely, according to a Detroit Fire Department spokesman. Fire crews were on scene in just under 4 minutes after the 911 call. 

When the first Detroit firefighters arrived, they saw the first home was fully involved in the blaze and the second home was threatened. That resulted in a call for additional crews on scene. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue