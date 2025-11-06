Fire on Sturtevant Street in Detroit destroys one home, damages another

One home is destroyed in a blaze, and a next-door home was damaged, early Thursday on Sturtevant Street in Detroit.

Both homes were occupied when the fire was reported at 2:22 a.m., but everyone got outside safely, according to a Detroit Fire Department spokesman. Fire crews were on scene in just under 4 minutes after the 911 call.

When the first Detroit firefighters arrived, they saw the first home was fully involved in the blaze and the second home was threatened. That resulted in a call for additional crews on scene.

The fire remains under investigation.