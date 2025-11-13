Motown Museum celebrates final beam installed in expansion

Some of the biggest names in Detroit are reaching new heights, as several of its alumni put their signature on the final beam used in the construction of the Motown Museum's 50,000-square-foot expansion.

When Motown Records first started and Motown music was the new hip thing, artists and musicians came to Detroit for a chance to top the charts. Now, some of those same names will be at the top of the building that will tell their stories for decades to come.

One of those names on the beam is chairwoman Robin Terry, the granddaughter of the late Esther Gordy Edwards.

Edwards, who died in 2011 at age 91, was the older sister of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

"It's one of the most visited attractions in the state of Michigan, and oftentimes there are fans that can't get in because we're sold out," saidTerry. "We've really committed this space to telling those stories. Stories of unsung heroes and sung heroes."

The public demand was a big reason for building the new Motown Experience, which will also have enough space to share history that goes beyond the label's biggest names.

"Not only did we sell to the distributors, but we made sure the distributors had someone to sell to," Miller London, former Motown Records salesman. We travelled around the country with our artists, and we made sure that when an artist went into town to perform, that the music was available, because the worst thing in the world was for someone to go see an incredible artist like The Supremes or Smokey Robinson and then not be able to go and get their music at the retail store."

The Motown Museum will remain open until Jan. 19 before it puts tours on pause to prepare for the expansion. The Motown Experience is expected to be open by the spring of 2027.