This day in history: Motown Records founded in Detroit in 1959

(CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 12, 1959, Motown Records was founded by Berry Gordy Jr. in Detroit.

Gordy used an $800 loan to start the record label under the name Tamla Records, with Motown being added to its name later that year, according to the Detroit Historical Society.

In 1959, Gordy also purchased property on Grand Boulevard that would become Motown Record's headquarters. This building eventually became known to the public as Hitsville, U.S.A.

Early success for Motown Records

Here are some key figures in Motown Records' history:

First hit: "Money (That's What I Want)" by Barrett Strong

First record that some more than a million copes: "Shop Around" by the Miracles

Top ten hits: The record label had 110 top ten hits from 1961b to 1971 from artists including Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Marvelettes, Marvin Gaye, and The Four Tops.

The Motown Sound

The record label was known for a kind of soul music that became known as "The Motown Sound," according to the Detroit Historical Society.

Writers like Holland and Dozier helped create the sound with the help of studio musicians that went by The Funk Brothers and their backbeat.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson helped bring Motown's music to larger audiences, breaking the radiational barriers of music at that time.

Gordy sells Motown Records for $61 million

In 1972, Motown Records moved its headquarters to Los Angeles.

Then, in 1988, Gordy sold the company to Music Corporation of America (MCA) for $61 million.

What does Hitsville U.S.A. look like now?

Today, the Hitsville U.S.A. building operates as a museum where visitors can see the original recording studio, along with other artifacts including photos, costumes and more.

Gordy's sister, Esther Gordy Edwards founded the museum in 1985.

Over the last few years, the Motown Museum has gone through an expansion. The final phase of the expansion is scheduled to happen in the spring of this year.