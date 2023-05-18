Ferndale City Council member Laura Mikulski talks pest control initiative reducing rat population

(CBS DETROIT) - Ferndale City Council member Laura Mikulski has taken it upon herself to address the rat population in Metro Detroit.

The organizer of the Ferndale Rat Patrol, Mikulski is taking a different approach, such as a rat contraceptive, among other methods. The group formed in 2017.

In recent years, other cities, like New York City, are working to reduce rat infestation. Additionally, the city of Detroit was named the ninth "rattiest city" in 2022.

"We are similar to the Ghost Busters of rats, but we not actually pest control people. We're residents that care about other residents to feel empowered and understand how to handle the solution on their own," she said.

"It's important to me because I've seen my neighbors suffer and I've seen creatures in my neighborhood suffer."

Watch the full interview with Mikulski in the video above.