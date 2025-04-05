1 dead, 1 in custody after altercation in Macomb County, police say; homicide investigation underway
A female is dead, and a male is in custody after an altercation in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the altercation around 12:19 p.m. at a home near 11 Mile Road and Roy Street, according to the St. Clair Shores Police Department.
While securing the scene, officials say officers found a female who "appeared to have died from unnatural causes."
A male at the scene was taken into custody.
The ages of the male and female have not been released by officials.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-445-5305.