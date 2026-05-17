FEMA gives $86.4 million in grants to 3 Michigan groups for COVID-19 costs

Two Michigan health systems and Detroit Public Schools are getting $86.4 million in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for costs that were needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is receiving $44.3 million for medical supplies and medications it purchased during the pandemic, as well as equipment and property it leased to help prevent and treat COVID-19, according to federal officials.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that a $37.7 million grant is being given to former Spectrum Health Systems Inc., now known as Corewell Health, after it established temporary and drive-through COVID-19 testing locations, distributed and administered vaccines and purchased medical equipment.

Detroit Public Schools is getting $4.4 million for ensuring "safe school opening and operation during the pandemic," according to the agency.

The grants are distributed through the agency's Public Assistance Program, which provides funding to local communities and eligible nonprofits for "the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property," federal officials said.

The agency said in the release that Michigan state and local governments and health care facilities are being awarded $147 million in grants, though it didn't disclose where the remaining $60.6 million will be distributed.

Henry Ford Health in 2020 said it had to temporarily lay off at least 2,800 employees in 2020, during the pandemic due to its "devastating impact."